LIMA Oct 13 Peru's President Ollanta Humala is about to finish his first 100 days in office with several key campaign promises fulfilled, including a new tax scheme for the mining industry and a "consultation law" meant to reduce social conflicts.

But he still faces the challenge of implementing new social programs during a time of global economic turbulence.

Below are Humala's key promises and some of his early accomplishments:

SOCIAL POLICY

* Double the number of households covered in the "Juntos" ("Together") cash transfer program for families in extreme poverty and single mothers in need.

* Raise minimum wage to 750 soles ($275) per month from 600 soles when Humala took office. His government increased the minimum wage to 675 soles in August and now plans to raise it further to 750 in January 2012.

* Introduce a program for early childhood development, especially in districts with high poverty rates.

* Mandatory government-funded pension of 250 soles ($92) per month for people over 65 who have no other social safety net. The program would first be introduced in regions in extreme poverty and cover the entire country by 2013.

MACROECONOMIC POLICY

* Maintain current monetary policy model based on inflation targeting and an autonomous central bank. Humala reappointed known inflation-slayer Julio Velarde to lead the central bank.

* Implement responsible, counter-cyclical fiscal policy. The government has proposed a modest 5 percent budget increase for next year, saying this year's bigger-than-expected fiscal surplus will guarantee funding for social programs for now.

* Promote investment in infrastructure through public and private investment. The finance ministry, led by Miguel Castilla, who is well-respected on Wall Street, has launched an initial stimulus focused on infrastructure investment of between 0.4 and 0.5 percent of gross domestic product.

* Create internal markets for raw materials and manufactured goods rather than prioritizing exports.

TAX POLICY

* Congress approved Humala's proposal to raise taxes and royalties in the country's vast mining sector after negotiating with key mining firms and persuading them they needed to contribute more to social programs. [ID:nS1E78L27Y]

* Humala wants to increase the tax intake to 18 to 20 percent of GDP -- it currently stands at below 15 percent -- by improving tax collection. ($1 = 2.731 soles) (Reporting by Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Kieran Murray)