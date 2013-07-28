* Economic strengths: reserves, low debt, middle class
* Humala faces scandal in Congress, street protests
LIMA, July 28 Peru's economy has the tools to
continue growing even as an era of high metals prices ends,
President Ollanta Humala said on Sunday, a day after the largest
protest of his two-year term.
He said the strengths of Peru, a top global metals exporter
whose once red-hot economy shows signs of cooling, include a low
debt level, a rising middle class, and $67.5 billion in
reserves, or a third of the country's gross domestic product.
"There are signs that the cycle that favored our economic
growth has come to an end, and we must defend ourselves," Humala
said in a speech to Congress on Peru's Independence Day.
Peru has been a favorite among investors for its swift
growth, but even the Andean tiger has started to feel some
impact from slower growth in China and the United States, top
buyers of Peruvian exports like copper, gold and silver.
Peru's economy expanded 4.96 percent in May from a year
earlier, the second slowest monthly GDP figure of the year and
well short of the 7.7 percent annual expansion recorded in
April.
Humala said growth in the second quarter of this year would
likely be around 6 percent.
"Peru is still one of the fastest-growing countries in the
world," he added.
His government's growth forecast for 2013 is 6 percent,
compared with 6.3 percent achieved in 2012.
Exactly two years into his five-year term, Humala, a
one-time leftist radical who surprised Wall Street by governing
as a moderate, faces large protests and an approval rating of 33
percent, his lowest to date.
Critics say a decade-long economic boom has not done enough
for the 25 percent of Peruvians still living in poverty, and
5,000 of them marched in downtown Lima on Saturday.
Although the recent protests pale in comparison to those in
neighboring Brazil, Saturday's march was thought to be among the
largest in Lima in a century and police broke it up with tear
gas when participants tried to enter Congress.
A much smaller crowd gathered on Sunday.
Humala reiterated a commitment to advancing social programs
and strengthening the political system in his annual address,
though he did not make any direct references to the protests.
"We have made progress, but there is still some housekeeping
to do," he said. "We need to strengthen democracy and its
institutions."
His image has been hurt by a scandal that rocked Congress
last week and brought the strength of Peru's political
institutions into question.
Lawmakers rescinded long-overdue appointments to the
country's top court and the human rights ombudsman after audio
tapes revealed the appointments were made not according to merit
but rather to appease various political parties.
"We should be pleased we have not lost the ability to learn
from our mistakes," Humala said.
(Reporting by Omar Mariluz, Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Philip Barbara)