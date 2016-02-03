(Adds comment, detail)

By Marco Aquino and David Lawder

LIMA/WASHINGTON Feb 3 Peru is in talks with the World Bank to secure two new credit lines that may be used to help Lima weather fiscal pressures brought on by the collapse of commodity prices, Peruvian government and World Bank sources said on Wednesday.

Amounts for the three-year loan facilities could not be disclosed as discussions are continuing and the arrangements have not yet been sent to the World Bank board for approval, an official at the multilateral lender said.

Peru has no immediate plans to draw on the credit lines, and they will be kept in reserve.

"They are contingent credit lines whose objective is to have resources immediately available for any eventual needs," a government source in Lima said. "We don't expect to use these resources in the near term. Nor do they substitute traditional financing through bond issuances or other debt instruments such as loans from multilateral institutions for financing projects."

Known as Deferred Drawdown Options, the credit lines can add to Peru's existing total of $1.5 billion in contingent credit lines already arranged with multilateral institutions.

The talks come as a number of other oil and commodity exporting countries are in talks with the World Bank and other multilateral institutions for loans to help them shore up finances. Nigeria and Angola are discussing loans with the World Bank, while in Baku, International Monetary Fund officials just completed a review of Azerbaijan's fiscal situation.

The government source said that the credit lines "are part of a prudent asset and liability management strategy that recognizes that when faced with adverse market conditions or possible financial needs due to natural disasters, it's best to have credit lines available."

(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)