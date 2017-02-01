(Adds table, annualized inflation rate)
LIMA, Feb 1 The consumer price index
for Lima, which Peru's central bank uses to guide monetary
policy, rose 0.24 percent in January, boosted by weather-related
spikes in food costs, state statistics agency Inei said on
Wednesday.
The annual inflation rate eased to 3.10 percent last month,
from 3.23 percent in December.
A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.27 percent rise in prices
last month.
Price increases were driven by higher food costs as heavy
rains in the central Andes produced shortages of some
vegetables, Inei said.
The inflation rate has been above the upper limit of the
central bank's target range of 1 percent to 3 percent for the
past five months.
January December January
2016
Monthly 0.24 0.33 0.37
rate
12-month 3.10 3.23 4.61
rate
