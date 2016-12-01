By Marco Aquino
| PARACAS, Lima
PARACAS, Lima Dec 1 Peru will aim to quickly
auction off $34 billion in proposed projects from highways to
new mines to revive slumping investments and bring sorely needed
development to rural areas, the new head of state bidding agency
Proinversion told Reuters on Thursday.
Alvaro Quijandria, who was appointed two weeks ago, said he
is carrying out reforms in Proinversion that will make the
agency more efficient and more active in far-flung provinces
where public work investments have stalled in recent years.
Proinversion contracts will be designed as public-private
partnerships, Quijandria said.
"From the portfolio of projects, 44 are state initiatives
and 63 are from the private sector which we'll improve and help
untangle from permits so they can happen faster," Quijandria
said in an interview on the sidelines of a business summit in
the coastal town of Paracas south of Lima.
Proinversion will likely launch bidding on a cross-Andean
highway and a railway to link two Andean towns in the first
quarter, Quijandria said, declining to comment on how the
projects might cost.
Quijandria also said it was too early to talk about what a
new public auction for a natural gas pipeline project would look
like if the government decides to terminate Brazilian
construction company Odebrecht SA's current
concession as financing needed for construction has been stuck
for more than a year.
Peru is a leading global producer of copper, zinc and gold
and enjoys one of the fastest growth rates in the region. But
development in rural areas lags far behind the capital Lima,
despite millions in mining proceeds that go to local governments
every year.
Quijandria said local authorities often lack the technical
know-how needed to build meaningful public works in their
districts, and that Proinversion would make sure they had help.
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski won this year's election on
promises to boost sluggish domestic demand and job creation by
ramping up investments in infrastructure projects.
Kuczynski's government has criticized big public contracts
awarded to a single bidders during the previous government and
has promised that auctions would be more competitive during his
term.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)