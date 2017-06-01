BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells whole stake in Europac for 7.00 eur/shr
* CLOSES PLACEMENT OF 6.59 PERCENT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA AT 7.00 EUROS PER SHARE
LIMA, June 1 Peruvian holding company Intercorp said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy the local insurance and mortgage administration businesses of Colombia's Sura Asset Management for a base price of $268 million.
The deal is subject to approval by Peru's banking and insurance regulator, Intercorp said in a statement.
"This transaction will allow Intercorp to strengthen its position in the life annuity and individual life insurance market, consolidating it as a leader in diversified financial services in Peru," the statement said.
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30s, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 21 Senate Republicans plan to release their version of health care reform legislation at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, two senators said.