LIMA, June 10 Incoming Peruvian President Pedro
Pablo Kuczynski has scratched his proposal to widen the fiscal
deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product after credit
rating agencies expressed concern, his pick for finance minister
Alfredo Thorne said on Friday.
Thorne, who like Kuczynski is a former investment banker and
World Bank economist, said the plan is now to run a 2.8-2.9
percent deficit in 2017 before leaving it at 1 percent in 2021.
Kuczynski had proposed a 3 percent deficit in 2017-2019, up
from the 2.5 percent target for this year, to fund a stimulus
spurt and a gradual lowering of sales taxes that his critics
said threatened Peru's long-term fiscal standing.
"We'd said it was going to be 3 percent. There were some
problems with credit risk agencies that are worried," Thorne
said in an interview with local broadcaster RPP.
Peru, a leading global producer of copper, zinc and gold, is
rated A3 by Moody's and BBB+ by Standard & Poor's, and Fitch.
The economy has been recovering on surging copper output
from new mines since late last year, but domestic demand has
remained relatively weak after a drop in private and public
investments and growth is expected to slow in 2018.
Jaime Reusche, a senior analyst for Moody's, said
Kuczynski's more conservative fiscal target was encouraging.
"We will have to discuss these measures in great detail, but
the signal that they will limit the fiscal impulse is positive,"
Reusche said in an email. "The new authorities deserve the
benefit of the doubt."
Thorne added that Kuczynski will reappoint central bank
president Julio Velarde for a third five-year term after he
takes office July 28.
"Julio Velarde is going to stay, we've already spoken with
him informally," Thorne said.
Kuczynski, 77, narrowly won Peru's tightest presidential
election in decades this week, but his defeated former rival
Keiko Fujimori said on Friday that her populist rightwing party
would be an opposition force during his five-year term.
Kuczynski will replace President Ollanta Humala, a former
radical military officer who has continued the free-market
economic policies of his predecessors.
