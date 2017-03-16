RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
A ctivists are claiming victory after a Canadian oil company
relinquished a huge concession in the Peruvian Amazon seen as a
threat to uncontacted indigenous tribes but the firm says its
decision came down to business not public pressure.
Toronto-listed Pacific Exploration and Production Corp
decided not to develop one million hectares of land
deep in the jungle on the Peru-Brazil border because of
financial concerns, a company spokeswoman said.
Demands from indigenous rights activists who had been
lobbying the firm to leave the ecologically sensitive area had
nothing to do with the shift, she said.
Conflicts between resource firms, environmentalists and
indigenous groups are not uncommon in Peru as the nation of 30
million people tries to balance a drive for economic growth
through mining with local land rights.
"We made operational decisions not to pursue this concession
... it has nothing to do with pressure," the Pacific Exploration
spokeswoman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"The company wants to focus on its assets in Colombia. The
firm will hold onto concessions in other parts of Peru."
She added that if the company did decide to explore in the
Amazon "we would have done it with the highest human rights and
sustainability guidelines".
She could not immediately provide information on how much
the company had spent since 2008 to secure the concessions that
is larger than Puerto Rico and now goes back to Peru's
government.
Claims from activists that their lobbying led to the firm's
decision to leave the Amazon were "misleading", she said.
Survival International, a London-based campaign group,
issued a statement on Wednesday taking credit for the company's
move to leave the Amazon.
"This is great news for the global campaign for uncontacted
tribes," Survival's Director Stephen Corry said in a statement.
"All uncontacted peoples face catastrophe unless their land
is protected."
Survival said border areas between Peru and Brazil are
thought to contain more uncontacted indigenous tribes than any
other region globally and oil exploration can damage the land
these groups depend on and the broader environment.
