LIMA Feb 15 Peruvian exports of liquefied
natural gas (LNG), usually nearly 1 million cubic meters per
month, have stopped entirely since mid-January when a key
pipeline was ruptured, official data showed Monday.
The Andean country will likely resume its usual half dozen
shipments of between 130,000 and 170,000 cubic meters per month
in coming days, said a source with the consortium that produces
the gas, led by Argentine energy company Pluspetrol.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
pipeline leak first stopped exports. Maintenance work at a
liquefaction plant later delayed shipments after the pipeline
was repaired, the source said.
Peru is one of Latin America's biggest LNG exporters and
mostly ships LNG to Manzanillo, Mexico.
Its last shipment went to Spain on Jan. 16, just before
Transportadora de Gas del Peru SA (TgP) reported a new leak in
its 560-kilometer natural gas liquids pipeline, data from state
energy regulator Perupetro showed.
Representatives of Royal Dutch Shell, the company
that exports the LNG, and PERU LNG, the consortium that operates
the liquefaction plant, could not immediately comment. PERU LNG
is controlled by Hunt Oil Co with Shell, SK Corporation and
Marubeni holding minority stakes.
Last year a leak in the same pipeline forced the government
to import liquefied petroleum gas, a fuel made from natural gas
and used widely in homes and cars.
TgP said on Feb. 2 that the pipeline, which stretches from
the Amazon to the Pacific coast, had been fixed and causes of
the leak were under investigation.
TgP did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.
The energy and mines ministry and state energy regulator
Perupetro also did not provide comment.
The source, who works for the Pluspetrol-led consortium that
drills for gas in Peru's abundant Camisea fields, said the
company declared force majeure in January.
