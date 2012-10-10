GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LIMA Oct 10 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Wednesday as the sol currency strengthened slightly against the dollar.
The sol finished bidding yesterday at 2.584 per dollar, its strongest level in more than 16 years.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
TOKYO, Feb 15 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he has no plan now to raise the central bank's bond yield targets as inflation was still distant from its 2 percent target.
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.