BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
LIMA, Sept 6 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars on the local spot market on Thursday as the sol currency traded 0.12 percent stronger at 2.608 per dollar.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------