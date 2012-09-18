LIMA, Sept 18 Peru's central bank bought $40 million on the local spot market on Tuesday and the sol finished stable at 2.602 per dollar as officials brace for inflows as a result of more quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A Peruvian official said on Tuesday that the latest round of Fed easing will create a surge of dollar inflows to the Andean country about two to three months from now and that Peru's central bank was trying to get out in front of this wave - which has broadly worried emerging markets.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde has said Peru has been wading into the local market to buy dollars and soak up liquidity whether the sol is strengthening or weakening - making the market less predictable for people who for months relied on the central bank to only buy when the sol was appreciating.

The central bank, whose reserves have risen to a record of about $60 billion, bought $40 million on Monday and Tuesday and $80 million on Friday.

Velarde has said the amounts would vary on a daily or weekly basis, unlike purchases outlined by central banks in Chile and Colombia.

"In our case we are intervening to introduce more volatility," he told reporters on Friday. "Even if the sol is depreciating we will keep buying (dollars) and you'd expect the sol to depreciate a bit more."

"The difference between Chile and Colombia is that we can buy one week or one day $40 million and the next $80 million. In Chile and Colombia it's the same amount each day," he said.

As far back as 2008, Velarde has consistently taken measures to discourage inflows of hot money, which critics say put pressure on the sol.

The central bank has long said it doesn't have a target for the sol's value but acts to avert sharp changes in the currency. That's because many Peruvians are paid in soles but owe debts in dollars. Currency fluctuations can hurt them and about half of Peru's bank deposits are denominated in dollars.