DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LIMA, Sept 26 Peru's central bank offered to buy dollars in the local spot market on Wednesday as the sol currency traded stable, bidding 2.596 per dollar.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering primarily for repayment of outstanding indebtedness
* Announced pricing of offering of eur1.425 billion in gross proceeds of senior notes to be issued by Co's unit