BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake Facebook, Fiat Chrysler - SEC filing
* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 366,800 shares in Facebook Inc - SEC filing
LIMA Oct 5 Peru's central bank bought $20 million in the local spot market on Friday but the sol currency finished bidding 0.15 percent stronger at 2.589 per dollar, its firmest level in more than 15 years.
* Tiger global management ups share stake in amazon.com inc by 2.9 percent to 1.4 million shares
* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Apple - sec filing