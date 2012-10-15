BRIEF-IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties for total proceeds of $15.25 mln
* IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
LIMA Oct 15 Peru's central bank bought $130 million in the local spot market on Monday but the sol currency finished bidding 0.15 stronger at 2.581 per dollar, its strongest level in more than 15 years.
* IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for reduction of outstanding balance on unsecured senior line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cousins Properties prices public offering of 63,571,336 shares of common stock