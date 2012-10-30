LIMA Oct 30 Peru's central bank tightened
reserve requirements on Tuesday to control high liquidity and a
rapid credit expansion as low interest rates abroad have
encouraged investments in Peru's emerging economy.
The new rules, which go into effect November 1, raise
reserve requirements on foreign and local currencies 0.75
percentage points, slightly more than the 0.50 increase the bank
put in place three times this year.
"This measure seeks to preventatively act to moderate the
rate of credit expansion at a time of high liquidity abroad and
exceptionally low interest rates in international markets," the
bank said in a statement.
The local sol currency has been trading around its
highest level in more than 15 years as the central bank has been
intervening in the local currency spot market daily to control
its gains against the dollar.
The monetary authority has held its benchmark interest rate
at 4.25 percent for the past 17 months.