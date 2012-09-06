BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
LIMA, Sept 6 Peru's central bank bought $60 million on the local spot market on Thursday, and the sol currency ended bidding 0.12 percent stronger at 2.608 per dollar.
The central bank has bought more than $10 billion so far this year as the sol has strengthened to its highest levels in more than 15 years.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------