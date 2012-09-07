RPT-Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
LIMA, Sept 7 Peru's central bank bought $60 million on the local spot market on Friday to offset the sol's gains amid expectations of monetary stimulus measures abroad.
The sol currency ended bidding stable at 2.608 per dollar but has strengthened more than 3 percent since the start of 2012. The central bank has bought more than $10 billion this year and raised reserve requirements last week.
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds Greek bond move)
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toshiba Corp has decided to delay the sale of shares in its chip business to the next financial year or later, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.