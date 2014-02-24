LIMA Feb 24 Peru's Energy and Mines Minister
Jorge Merino is resigning from President Ollanta Humala's
government, a government source and another source from the
energy sector said on Monday.
Finance Minister Luis Miguel Castilla is also leaving the
cabinet, a third government source said earlier on Monday, and
Prime Minister Cesar Villanueva announced his own resignation on
TV earlier on Monday.
The sources did not specify the reasons for Castilla's and
Merino's resignations but the cabinet reshuffle follows a public
squabble between Castilla and Villanueva over a bid to raise the
minimum wage.
None of the ministers were immediately available for comment
on their resignations.