LIMA Aug 8 Peru's largest precious metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N) said on Monday it had received government permission to start operations at the Tantahuatay gold mine.

It owns 40 percent of the project while Southern Copper (SCCO.N) has 44 percent interest.

The mine is expected to produce about 100,000 ounces of gold for the next 4 to 5 years. (Reporting by Patricia Velez)