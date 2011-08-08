* $56 mln Tantahuatay mine to produce 100,000 oz gold/year
* Buenaventura to invest in Peru's top mining investment
(Adds project value, details)
LIMA, Aug 8 Peru's largest precious metals
miner Buenaventura (BVN.N) said on Monday it had received
government permission to start operations at the Tantahuatay
gold mine.
It owns 40 percent of the project while Southern Copper
(SCCO.N) has 44 percent interest.
The mine is expected to produce about 100,000 ounces of
gold for the next 4 to 5 years. It required an investment of
$56 million, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.
Buenaventura announced on Jul 27 that it would pour $4.8
billion into a new project, the Conga gold and copper mine,
with U.S.-based Newmont (NEM.N).
That was the largest mining investment in Peru's history
and a sign miners seek to expand despite concern leftist
President Ollanta Humala will seek to impose more taxes on the
sector.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)