LIMA, Aug 8 Peru's largest precious metals miner Buenaventura ( BVN.N ) said on Monday it had received government permission to start operations at the Tantahuatay gold mine.

It owns 40 percent of the project while Southern Copper ( SCCO.N ) has 44 percent interest.

The mine is expected to produce about 100,000 ounces of gold for the next 4 to 5 years. It required an investment of $56 million, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.

Buenaventura announced on Jul 27 that it would pour $4.8 billion into a new project, the Conga gold and copper mine, with U.S.-based Newmont ( NEM.N ).

That was the largest mining investment in Peru's history and a sign miners seek to expand despite concern leftist President Ollanta Humala will seek to impose more taxes on the sector. (Reporting by Patricia Velez;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)