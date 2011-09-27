LIMA, Sept 27 Workers at Peru's No. 3 copper producer, Cerro Verde (CVE.LM), have postponed the start of a planned strike until Thursday from Wednesday, union officials said.

They will also hold talks the government and management on Wednesday to see if a last-minute deal can be reached.

Workers at the mine, controlled by Freeport McMoRan (FCX.N), staged a two-day strike earlier this month to demand improved wages and working conditions. [ID:nN1E7880AT]

Cerro Verde yielded 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, about 2 percent of the world's mined copper. Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver and the No. 6 gold producer. Minerals account for about 60 percent of its exports. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by David Gregorio)