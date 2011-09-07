LIMA, Sept 7 Miner Freeport-McMoRan does not anticipate "a material impact on production" from a two-day strike at its Cerro Verde copper mine in Peru, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

The 1,100 workers at Peru's No. 3 copper mine started the two-day strike on Wednesday and have threatened an indefinite walkout later this month after last-minute talks with Cerro Verde (CVE.LM) broke down. The workers want higher salaries, according to union leaders.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX.N) did not provide further details on how the company had averted an impact on production. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)