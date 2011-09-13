* Talks with government fail after strike last week
* Walkout begins on Wednesday at 1230 GMT
* Workers demand higher wages, better working conditions
LIMA, Sept 13 Workers at Peru's No. 3 copper
producer, Cerro Verde (CVE.LM), will go ahead with an indefinite
pay strike starting on Wednesday after talks with the government
broke down, a union leader said on Tuesday.
Workers at the Cerro Verde mine, controlled by Freeport
McMoRan (FCX.N), staged a two-day strike last week to demand
improved wages and working conditions. [ID:nN1E7880AT]
"It's impossible to reach an agreement ... and that's why the
strike starts tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7:30 in the morning (1230
GMT)," union leader Leoncio Amudio told Reuters.
Amudio said workers were "very upset" after 84 of them were
notified they would be suspended temporarily for joining last
week's strike. Cerro Verde officials were not immediately
available to comment.
Mine workers throughout Latin America have downed tools in
recent months, demanding a greater share of mining profits at a
time of record high metal prices.
Cerro Verde yielded 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, about 2
percent of the world's mined copper. Peru is the world's No. 2
producer of copper and silver and the No. 6 gold producer.
Minerals account for about 60 percent of its exports.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; editing by Jim Marshall)