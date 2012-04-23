LIMA, April 23 A subsidiary of Peruvian miner
Minsur, one of the world's largest tin producers, said
on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy a controlling stake
in the Mina Justa copper project in central Peru for $505
million.
Minsur's affiliate Cumbres Andinas will acquire the 70
percent stake CST Mining has in Marcobre, owner of the
Mina Justa project.
The decision is subject to approval by the board of
Hong-Kong-based CST Mining, Cumbres Andinas said in a
communique.
LS-Nikko Copper and Korea Resources Corporation own the
remaining 30 percent of Marcobre.
The project is located in the coastal region of Ica and
requires an investment of $750 million. It is expected to
produce 60,000 tonnes of copper per year starting in 2013,
according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines.
Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino; editing by Gunna Dickson)