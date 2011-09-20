Sept 20 Peru's leftist government has presented
a bill to Congress that would introduce a new royalties system
and a windfall profits tax on the vital mining sector.
The proposal from President Ollanta Humala's team would
charge royalties of between 1 percent and 12 percent on
operating profits of miners that did not negotiate tax
stability agreements with the government in the 1990s.
Those firms currently pay royalties of between 1 and 3
percent, charged on their sales.
If the proposal becomes law, they will also have to pay a
"special tax" on 2 percent to 8.40 percent of their net
profits.
The sliding scales would charge higher rates in boom years
and lower rates in lean years, based on profit margins.
Mining companies that do have tax stability agreements will
be charged a "special contribution" of between 4 percent and
13.12 percent of their operating profits.
Many large international firms operating in Peru including
Xstrata XTA.L, BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) and Barrick Gold Corp
(ABX.TO) signed stability agreements that aimed to attract
foreign investment and shield them from paying royalties.
But Peruvian companies like Volcan (VOL_pb.LM), the world's
No. 4 zinc producer, and precious metals miner Buenaventura
(BVN.N) are not covered by the stability pacts. Nor is Gold
Fields (GFIJ.J), the world's fourth largest gold producer.
Some agreements, such as that of Southern Copper (SCCO.N),
a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), have expired and many
others will do so within five years.
Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver and
the sixth-largest gold producer. Minerals account for about 60
percent of its exports.
The proposed royalty rates are closer to those paid in
neighboring Chile, where rates were increased to fund
reconstruction after a devastating earthquake in 2010.
Miners in Chile, the world's top copper producer, pay
royalties of between 4 and 9 percent of their profits.
Income taxes for miners are currently 30 percent in Peru,
however, compared to just 20 percent this year paid in Chile.
Below are the different royalty and tax rates proposed by
Peru's government. They will be calculated based on increases
in quarterly profits.
ROYALTY RATES (FOR FIRMS WITHOUT STABILITY AGREEMENTS)
OPERATING MARGIN RATE
0-10 pct 1.00 pct
10-15 pct 1.75 pct
15-20 pct 2.50 pct
20-25 pct 3.25 pct
25-30 pct 4.00 pct
30-35 pct 4.75 pct
35-40 pct 5.50 pct
40-45 pct 6.25 pct
45-50 pct 7.00 pct
50-55 pct 7.75 pct
55-60 pct 8.50 pct
60-65 pct 9.25 pct
65-70 pct 10.00 pct
70-75 pct 10.75 pct
75-80 pct 11.50 pct
More than 80 pct 12.00 pct
TAX RATES (FOR FIRMS WITHOUT STABILITY AGREEMENTS)
NET PROFIT MARGIN RATE
0-10 pct 2.00 pct
10-15 pct 2.40 pct
15-20 pct 2.80 pct
20-25 pct 3.20 pct
25-30 pct 3.60 pct
30-35 pct 4.00 pct
35-40 pct 4.40 pct
40-45 pct 4.80 pct
45-50 pct 5.20 pct
50-55 pct 5.60 pct
55-60 pct 6.00 pct
60-65 pct 6.40 pct
65-70 pct 6.80 pct
70-75 pct 7.20 pct
75-80 pct 7.60 pct
80-85 pct 8.00 pct
More than 85 pct 8.40 pct
"SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION" RATES (FIRMS WITH STABILITY AGREEMENTS)
OPERATING MARGIN RATE
0-10 pct 4.00 pct
10-15 pct 4.57 pct
15-20 pct 5.14 pct
20-25 pct 5.71 pct
25-30 pct 6.28 pct
30-35 pct 6.85 pct
35-40 pct 7.42 pct
40-45 pct 7.99 pct
45-50 pct 8.56 pct
50-55 pct 9.13 pct
55-60 pct 9.70 pct
60-65 pct 10.27 pct
65-70 pct 10.84 pct
70-75 pct 11.41 pct
75-80 pct 11.98 pct
80-85 pct 12.55 pct
More than 85 pct 13.12 pct
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by
David Gregorio)