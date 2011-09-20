Sept 20 Peru's leftist government has presented a bill to Congress that would introduce a new royalties system and a windfall profits tax on the vital mining sector.

The proposal from President Ollanta Humala's team would charge royalties of between 1 percent and 12 percent on operating profits of miners that did not negotiate tax stability agreements with the government in the 1990s.

Those firms currently pay royalties of between 1 and 3 percent, charged on their sales.

If the proposal becomes law, they will also have to pay a "special tax" on 2 percent to 8.40 percent of their net profits.

The sliding scales would charge higher rates in boom years and lower rates in lean years, based on profit margins.

Mining companies that do have tax stability agreements will be charged a "special contribution" of between 4 percent and 13.12 percent of their operating profits.

Many large international firms operating in Peru including Xstrata XTA.L, BHP Billiton ( BHP.AX ) and Barrick Gold Corp ( ABX.TO ) signed stability agreements that aimed to attract foreign investment and shield them from paying royalties.

But Peruvian companies like Volcan ( VOL_pb.LM ), the world's No. 4 zinc producer, and precious metals miner Buenaventura ( BVN.N ) are not covered by the stability pacts. Nor is Gold Fields ( GFIJ.J ), the world's fourth largest gold producer.

Some agreements, such as that of Southern Copper ( SCCO.N ), a unit of Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ), have expired and many others will do so within five years.

Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver and the sixth-largest gold producer. Minerals account for about 60 percent of its exports.

The proposed royalty rates are closer to those paid in neighboring Chile, where rates were increased to fund reconstruction after a devastating earthquake in 2010.

Miners in Chile, the world's top copper producer, pay royalties of between 4 and 9 percent of their profits.

Income taxes for miners are currently 30 percent in Peru, however, compared to just 20 percent this year paid in Chile.

Below are the different royalty and tax rates proposed by Peru's government. They will be calculated based on increases in quarterly profits.

ROYALTY RATES (FOR FIRMS WITHOUT STABILITY AGREEMENTS) OPERATING MARGIN RATE

0-10 pct 1.00 pct

10-15 pct 1.75 pct

15-20 pct 2.50 pct

20-25 pct 3.25 pct

25-30 pct 4.00 pct

30-35 pct 4.75 pct

35-40 pct 5.50 pct

40-45 pct 6.25 pct

45-50 pct 7.00 pct

50-55 pct 7.75 pct

55-60 pct 8.50 pct

60-65 pct 9.25 pct

65-70 pct 10.00 pct

70-75 pct 10.75 pct

75-80 pct 11.50 pct

More than 80 pct 12.00 pct

TAX RATES (FOR FIRMS WITHOUT STABILITY AGREEMENTS) NET PROFIT MARGIN RATE

0-10 pct 2.00 pct

10-15 pct 2.40 pct

15-20 pct 2.80 pct

20-25 pct 3.20 pct

25-30 pct 3.60 pct

30-35 pct 4.00 pct

35-40 pct 4.40 pct

40-45 pct 4.80 pct

45-50 pct 5.20 pct

50-55 pct 5.60 pct

55-60 pct 6.00 pct

60-65 pct 6.40 pct

65-70 pct 6.80 pct

70-75 pct 7.20 pct

75-80 pct 7.60 pct

80-85 pct 8.00 pct

More than 85 pct 8.40 pct "SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION" RATES (FIRMS WITH STABILITY AGREEMENTS) OPERATING MARGIN RATE

0-10 pct 4.00 pct 10-15 pct 4.57 pct 15-20 pct 5.14 pct 20-25 pct 5.71 pct 25-30 pct 6.28 pct 30-35 pct 6.85 pct 35-40 pct 7.42 pct 40-45 pct 7.99 pct 45-50 pct 8.56 pct 50-55 pct 9.13 pct 55-60 pct 9.70 pct 60-65 pct 10.27 pct 65-70 pct 10.84 pct 70-75 pct 11.41 pct 75-80 pct 11.98 pct 80-85 pct 12.55 pct More than 85 pct 13.12 pct (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)