* Cerro Verde produces around 2 percent of world's copper
* Indefinite strike on Sept. 14 possible
LIMA, Sept 9 Workers at Peru's No. 3 copper
producer Cerro Verde were back on the job on Friday after a
two-day pay strike but could launch an indefinite walkout next
week, a union representative said.
Freeport McMoran (FCX.N), which controls the mine, hired
temporary workers and stockpiled copper to mitigate possible
lost production.
"All first shift personal have been reinstated. The buses
have already gone up," said William Camacho, a union leader.
The union is holding talks with the government on Friday
and Monday before deciding to go ahead with an indefinite
strike planned for Sept. 14, he added.
Cerro Verde (CVE.LM) yielded 312,336 tonnes of copper in
2010, about two percent of the world's mined copper. Peru is
the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver and the No. 6
gold producer. Minerals account for 60 percent of its exports.
Shougang Hierro Peru (SHP.LM), Peru's only iron producer,
declared force majeure on its deliveries last week due to a
strike. Its workers also want raises at a time miners are
reaping extraordinary profits from high metal prices.
