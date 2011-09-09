* Cerro Verde produces around 2 percent of world's copper

LIMA, Sept 9 Workers at Peru's No. 3 copper producer Cerro Verde were back on the job on Friday after a two-day pay strike but could launch an indefinite walkout next week, a union representative said.

Freeport McMoran (FCX.N), which controls the mine, hired temporary workers and stockpiled copper to mitigate possible lost production.

"All first shift personal have been reinstated. The buses have already gone up," said William Camacho, a union leader.

The union is holding talks with the government on Friday and Monday before deciding to go ahead with an indefinite strike planned for Sept. 14, he added.

Cerro Verde (CVE.LM) yielded 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, about two percent of the world's mined copper. Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper and silver and the No. 6 gold producer. Minerals account for 60 percent of its exports.

Shougang Hierro Peru (SHP.LM), Peru's only iron producer, declared force majeure on its deliveries last week due to a strike. Its workers also want raises at a time miners are reaping extraordinary profits from high metal prices. (Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Derek Caney)