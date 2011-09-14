LIMA, Sept 14 Workers at Peru's No. 3 copper producer Cerro Verde (CVE.LM) launched an indefinite pay strike at 7:30 a.m. local (1230 GMT) after talks with the government broke down, a union leader said Wednesday.

Cerro Verde yielded 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, about 2 percent of the world's output.

The mine is controlled by Freeport McMoran (FCX.N). Buenaventura (BVN.N) also has a stake. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by John Picinich)