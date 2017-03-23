LIMA, March 22 Peruvian miner Milpo, controlled by Brazilian group Votorantim, declared force majeure on Wednesday after roads to its polymetallic mines El Porvenir and Atacocha in the Andes were blocked by recent deadly downpours.

The company also told Peru's market regulator that its mine Cerro Lindo has not been affected by the extreme weather, which has killed more than 70 people and downed a railway used by miners in central Peru to transport their concentrates to port. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)