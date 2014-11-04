LIMA Nov 4 Peru will likely produce less copper
this year and next than previously expected as big new projects
face delays and output from the country's top producer slides on
lower ore grades, the government said on Tuesday.
Energy and Mines Minister Eleodoro Mayorga said Peru will
likely produce 1.4 million tonnes of copper this year, similar
to last year's 1.37 million tonnes and under a September
estimate for 1.5 million tonnes.
Next year the Andean country's output of the red metal will
rise to between 1.7 million and 1.8 million tonnes, Mayorga
said.
In September the government had said it expected copper
production to come in at around 1.95 million tonnes in 2015.
Mayorga also said Peru's gold production is on track to fall
by 18 percent this year to around 4 million ounces, largely in
line with a previous forecast.
