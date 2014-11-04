(Adds quote, context and details)
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA Nov 4 Peru will likely produce less copper
this year and next than the government had forecast as big new
projects face delays and output from the country's top producer
has slid on lower ore grades.
Deputy Mines Minister Guillermo Shinno said on Tuesday that
Peru's copper production in 2014 is now on track to rise just
slightly from last year's 1.375 million tonnes.
"This year we'll reach 1.4 million tonnes of copper, almost
the same as last year," Shinno told a news conference.
Next year the Andean country's copper output will rise to
between 1.7 million and 1.8 million tonnes, Shinno said.
In September, Shinno said copper production in Peru would
likely rise to 1.95 million tonnes in 2015 after coming in at
about 1.5 million tonnes this year.
Shinno also said on Tuesday that Peru's gold production is
set to fall by about 18 percent this year to around 4 million
ounces, largely in line with his previous forecast.
So far this year, Peru's copper production has increased by
2.6 percent, while gold output has dropped 14.8 percent.
A slower-than-expected ramp-up at Chinalco Mining Corp's
large Toromocho mine has clouded the outlook for
increases in copper production.
And a planned strike at the country's biggest copper
producer, Antamina, now threatens to halt the mine's output of
around 30,000 tonnes per month.
Antamina has already been struggling through a phase of
lower ore grades. Production at the mine fell by 34 percent in
September and 14 percent in the first eight months of 2014 from
the same periods a year earlier.
Antamina is owned by BHP Billiton , Glencore
Xstrata, Teck and Mitsubishi Corp.
"Next year we will again have Antamina with its usual
production level," Shinno said. "They are going to produce 30
percent more compared to this year."
But a major boost in copper production from MMG Ltd's
Las Bambas project in southern Peru will have to wait
until 2016. Last month, the Chinese-owned miner pushed back the
start date for Las Bambas to early 2016 from the second half of
2015.
Peru is the world's third biggest copper and silver producer
and the fifth biggest gold miner.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj, Editing by
W Simon and Peter Galloway)