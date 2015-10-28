LIMA Oct 28 Copper production in Peru, the world's third top supplier, surged 41 percent September while gold output dropped 15 percent, data from the energy and mines ministry showed Wednesday.

The following are official mineral output figures for September:

METAL SEPTEMBER PCT CHANGE

Copper 148,216 tonnes +40.77

Gold 334,803 ounces -14.96

Silver 11,746,929 ounces +13.85

Zinc 130,555 tonnes +20.75

Lead 27,039 tonnes +10.48

Iron 405,473 tonnes -21.84

Tin 1,567 tonnes -17.56

(Reporting By Mitra Taj)