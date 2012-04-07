Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
LIMA, April 7 Nine workers trapped inside a wildcat mine in southern Peru received oxygen and liquids through a giant hose on Saturday while a rescue team toiled to get them out, officials said.
The men have been stuck about 656 feet (200 meters) below ground since the Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine partially collapsed on Thursday.
"We've communicated with them and they are in good health, thankfully," police officer Jose Saavedra told local radio.
A regional health official, however, said the miners were suffering from dehydration and feelings of desperation.
Small illegal mines are common in Peru, generating as much as $2 billion a year in income, according to private estimates.
Peru's mining sector accounts for 60 percent of total exports. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
