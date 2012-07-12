* Quellaveco would produce 220,000 T of copper per year
* Anglo American says community backs water plan
* Gov struggles with hundreds of natural resources conflicts
LIMA, July 12 Peru has brokered a deal between
the regional government of Moquegua and Anglo American to allow
the global firm to build its $3 billion Quellaveco copper mine,
Prime Minister Oscar Valdes said on Thursday.
Anglo American will make voluntary payments to
communities near the mine of some $370 million during the mine's
30 years of operations, said Valdes, who is struggling to
resolve hundreds of social conflicts in Peru, including protests
against Newmont Mining's $5 billion Conga project in the
northern region of Cajamarca.
"Yesterday (Wednesday), we resolved the issue of Moquegua
and Anglo American with Quellaveco, it was a long negotiation
with steep demands," Valdes said on local radio.
Anglo American's country manager Luis Marchese declined to
comment. Marchese told Reuters on Monday the company had won
crucial community support for its water plan and hoped to secure
government approval to start construction soon in the southern
region of Moquegua.
Quellaveco would produce 220,000 tonnes of copper per year,
about a fifth of 2011 output in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper
producer. The project's environmental impact study was approved
years ago, but community opposition has delayed its development.
Brokering a deal on Quellaveco would mark a small victory
for Valdes, who has been sharply criticized for failing to
resolve the dispute over Newmont's project in Cajamarca. Five
people have died in clashes with police this month.
Political opponents say Valdes and President Ollanta Humala
have been too quick to suspend civil liberties and back mining
firms over citizens. Valdes has called the protesters in
Cajamarca "extremists" and blames local officials for inciting
violence for political gain.
Anglo American expects to break ground on Quellaveco later
this year and construction would take 44 months.
(Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Editing by Marguerita Choy)