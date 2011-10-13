* Cerro Verde production to be impacted in Q4 - analyst
* Gov't has said company must stop relying on volunteers
* Strike began Sept. 29, miners seek 11 pct pay increase
By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, Oct 13 Workers and managers at Peru's
Cerro Verde mine were resuming talks brokered by the government
on Thursday in a bid to end a lingering strike over wages at
the site that produces 2 percent of the world's copper.
Workers at Cerro Verde (CVE.LM), controlled by
Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), seek an 11 percent pay increase and
laid down their tools on Sept. 29.
They have stayed on the picket line for 15 days because the
government declared the strike legal for the first time in the
mine's 40-year history.
Production has not been "materially affected" by the strike
at the mine that produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010,
Freeport's spokesman Eric Kinneberg has said
Cerro Verde is operating with 600 "supervisory and
personnel that volunteered to work under strike conditions,"
according to Kinneberg.
The mine, located in the southern region of Arequipa,
normally employs 2,000 people.
"The company is violating our right to strike because they
are replacing our workers with administrative staff, managers
and a secretary who is working on the operational side of the
concentrator," said union leader William Camacho.
After two weeks of frustrated negotiations between the
union and the company, government inspectors on Tuesday said
Cerro Verde must stop relying on volunteer workers and respect
the strike or pay a fine of up to $26,380.
That was a clear sign for workers that President Ollanta
Humala intends to back organized labor in Peru at at a time
when mining companies are raking in high profits. His
predecessor, Alan Garcia, was widely seen to have sided with
companies in labor disputes.
But Freeport's Kinneberg said the company was "legally
operating in accordance with Peruvian law," and did not say
whether or not the company would pay the fine.
He has not specified at what capacity the mine is
operating, though analysts say it is likely being pinched.
"It's hard to calculate but I think with 15 days of strike
one could say production will go down," said Daniel Mori, an
analyst at Inteligo SAB brokerage in Lima said.
"Cerro Verde could see a small impact on its third quarter
output, but if the strike continues, there could be a greater
impact in the fourth quarter," he said.
Peru supplies 7 percent of the world's copper, and is the
world's No. 2 producer of the red metal after neighboring
Chile.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Writing by Caroline Stauffer.
Editing by Bob Burgdorfer.)