* Cerro Verde production to be impacted in Q4 - analyst

* Gov't has said company must stop relying on volunteers

* Strike began Sept. 29, miners seek 11 pct pay increase

By Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, Oct 13 Workers and managers at Peru's Cerro Verde mine were resuming talks brokered by the government on Thursday in a bid to end a lingering strike over wages at the site that produces 2 percent of the world's copper.

Workers at Cerro Verde (CVE.LM), controlled by Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N), seek an 11 percent pay increase and laid down their tools on Sept. 29.

They have stayed on the picket line for 15 days because the government declared the strike legal for the first time in the mine's 40-year history.

Production has not been "materially affected" by the strike at the mine that produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010, Freeport's spokesman Eric Kinneberg has said

Cerro Verde is operating with 600 "supervisory and personnel that volunteered to work under strike conditions," according to Kinneberg.

The mine, located in the southern region of Arequipa, normally employs 2,000 people.

"The company is violating our right to strike because they are replacing our workers with administrative staff, managers and a secretary who is working on the operational side of the concentrator," said union leader William Camacho.

After two weeks of frustrated negotiations between the union and the company, government inspectors on Tuesday said Cerro Verde must stop relying on volunteer workers and respect the strike or pay a fine of up to $26,380.

That was a clear sign for workers that President Ollanta Humala intends to back organized labor in Peru at at a time when mining companies are raking in high profits. His predecessor, Alan Garcia, was widely seen to have sided with companies in labor disputes.

But Freeport's Kinneberg said the company was "legally operating in accordance with Peruvian law," and did not say whether or not the company would pay the fine.

He has not specified at what capacity the mine is operating, though analysts say it is likely being pinched.

"It's hard to calculate but I think with 15 days of strike one could say production will go down," said Daniel Mori, an analyst at Inteligo SAB brokerage in Lima said.

"Cerro Verde could see a small impact on its third quarter output, but if the strike continues, there could be a greater impact in the fourth quarter," he said.

Peru supplies 7 percent of the world's copper, and is the world's No. 2 producer of the red metal after neighboring Chile. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Writing by Caroline Stauffer. Editing by Bob Burgdorfer.)