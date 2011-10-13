* Gov't says company must stop relying on volunteers

* Strike began Sept. 29, miners seek 11 pct pay increase

* Cerro Verde production to be impacted in Q4 - analyst

By Teresa Cespedes

LIMA, Oct 13 Peru's government said on Thursday that Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) was committing a "grave infraction" by relying on volunteer staff to fill jobs vacated by strikers 15 days ago at its Cerro Verde mine (CVE.LM).

Vice Labor Minister Pablo Checa said the company, which controls the mine that produces 2 percent of global supply, should refrain from using replacement workers of any kind and said the government was in the process of fining the company up to $26,380.

Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg said on Wednesday "Cerro Verde is operating in accordance with Peruvian law with employees who have chosen to work under strike conditions."

Workers seek an 11 percent pay increase and have been able to stay on the picket line because the government has ruled that the strike is legal, meaning laborers cannot be fired for downing tools.

The ruling marked the first time in 40 years the government has deemed a strike at Cerro Verde to be legitimate, a move that underscores the pro-labor stance of left-leaning President Ollanta Humala and was an attempt to pressure the company to reach a labor accord faster.

"What we want is for there to be a balance between both parties, because if one party has all the advantages and the other party is at a disadvantage then obviously it is more difficult to reach an agreement," Checa said.

Both sides were called on Thursday to participate in another round of talks brokered by the government to end the strike but little or headway has been made.

PRODUCTION NOT "MATERIALLY AFFECTED"

Kinneberg, Freeport's spokesman, has said production has not been "materially affected" by the strike at the mine that produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010.

Cerro Verde is operating with 600 "supervisory and personnel that volunteered to work under strike conditions," according to Kinneberg.

The mine, located in the southern region of Arequipa, normally employs 2,000 people.

Kinneberg has not specified at what capacity the mine is operating, though analysts say it is likely being pinched.

"It's hard to calculate but I think with 15 days of strike one could say production will go down," said Daniel Mori, an analyst at Inteligo SAB brokerage in Lima.

"Cerro Verde could see a small impact on its third quarter output, but if the strike continues, there could be a greater impact in the fourth quarter," he said.

Peru supplies 7 percent of the world's copper, and is the world's No. 2 producer of the red metal after neighboring Chile. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Writing by Caroline Stauffer. Editing by Terry Wade and Bob Burgdorfer)