By Teresa Cespedes
LIMA, Oct 13 Peru's government said on Thursday
that Freeport-McMoRan (FCX.N) was committing a "grave
infraction" by relying on volunteer staff to fill jobs vacated
by strikers 15 days ago at its Cerro Verde mine (CVE.LM).
Vice Labor Minister Pablo Checa said the company, which
controls the mine that produces 2 percent of global supply,
should refrain from using replacement workers of any kind and
said the government was in the process of fining the company up
to $26,380.
Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg said on Wednesday "Cerro
Verde is operating in accordance with Peruvian law with
employees who have chosen to work under strike conditions."
Workers seek an 11 percent pay increase and have been able
to stay on the picket line because the government has ruled
that the strike is legal, meaning laborers cannot be fired for
downing tools.
The ruling marked the first time in 40 years the government
has deemed a strike at Cerro Verde to be legitimate, a move
that underscores the pro-labor stance of left-leaning President
Ollanta Humala and was an attempt to pressure the company to
reach a labor accord faster.
"What we want is for there to be a balance between both
parties, because if one party has all the advantages and the
other party is at a disadvantage then obviously it is more
difficult to reach an agreement," Checa said.
Both sides were called on Thursday to participate in
another round of talks brokered by the government to end the
strike but little or headway has been made.
PRODUCTION NOT "MATERIALLY AFFECTED"
Kinneberg, Freeport's spokesman, has said production has
not been "materially affected" by the strike at the mine that
produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010.
Cerro Verde is operating with 600 "supervisory and
personnel that volunteered to work under strike conditions,"
according to Kinneberg.
The mine, located in the southern region of Arequipa,
normally employs 2,000 people.
Kinneberg has not specified at what capacity the mine is
operating, though analysts say it is likely being pinched.
"It's hard to calculate but I think with 15 days of strike
one could say production will go down," said Daniel Mori, an
analyst at Inteligo SAB brokerage in Lima.
"Cerro Verde could see a small impact on its third quarter
output, but if the strike continues, there could be a greater
impact in the fourth quarter," he said.
Peru supplies 7 percent of the world's copper, and is the
world's No. 2 producer of the red metal after neighboring
Chile.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Writing by Caroline Stauffer.
Editing by Terry Wade and Bob Burgdorfer)