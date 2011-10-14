* Gov't says company must stop relying on volunteers

By Patricia Velez

LIMA, Oct 14 A Peruvian union pulled out of negotiations with Freeport-McMoRan ( FCX.N ) to end a bitter 16-day-old walkout on Friday and members threatened to go on a hunger strike to press demands for a pay hike.

Leoncio Amudio, a union leader, urged the government to intervene and define a wage accord for the mine, which turns out 2 percent of the world's copper supply.

"We aren't going to go to anymore meetings, we are simply going to wait for a solution," he said.

The government, for its part, has been trying to broker a deal between both sides for weeks and on Thursday said Freeport was committing a "grave infraction" by relying on volunteers or reassigning staff to do jobs normally done by strikers.

Freeport has said it is operating in accordance with Peruvian law and that output the giant copper pit has not been materially impacted, even though analysts say they expect it will see fourth-quarter production drop at the mine.

The union said it was increasingly frustrated.

"In light of this situation, there is an urgent need to take more radical action by starting a hunger strike, all the while showing respect for public order," the union said in a statement.

Workers seek an 11-percent pay increase and have been able to stay on the picket line because the government has ruled that the strike is legal, meaning laborers cannot be fired for downing tools.

The government's ruling marked the first time in 40 years the government has deemed a strike at Cerro Verde to be legitimate, a move that underscores the pro-labor stance of left-leaning President Ollanta Humala.

An earlier request by the union to have the government intervene and unilaterally define a settlement received a tepid response from the labor ministry, which said it favored a negotiated solution.

The mine produced 312,336 tonnes of copper in 2010 and normally employs 2,000 people. A Freeport spokesman has said 600 people are currently working at the mine.

Peru supplies 7 percent of the world's copper, and is the world's No. 2 producer of the red metal after neighboring Chile. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Sofina Mirza-Reid)