LIMA May 14 U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp and
its Peruvian partner Buenaventura will respond in "coming days"
to government recommendations on the $4.8 billion Minas Conga
gold project, Buenaventura's chief executive said on Monday.
The most expensive mine ever attempted in Peru has been
stalled since November due to opposition from local community
groups that fear Conga will take scarce water resources away
from farmers by replacing four lakes with artificial reservoirs.
To calm protesters, President Ollanta Humala brought in
European auditors to draft an independent study on the project's
environmental impact. They said Conga should have larger
reservoirs and try to salvage two of the alpine lakes.
Newmont has said it is evaluating the cost impact of
implementing the recommendations on the mine that would produce
between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold per year in the
northern region of Cajamarca.
"The company has to evaluate the recommendations of the
auditors and this process is under way," Buenaventura Chief
Executive Roque Benavides told the International Gold Symposium
in Lima. Buenaventura has a 43.65 percent stake in the project.
"We hope to make an approach in coming days, certainly it
isn't an easy decision, it's a complicated project," Benavides
said.
Newmont has said the project's environmental impact study,
approved by the previous government, was meticulously researched
and would provide communities in the northern region of
Cajamarca with year-round water supplies.
Newmont's Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien said
recently that his company wanted to continue operating in Peru
but that it could invest elsewhere if the modifications to the
project proved economically unfeasible.
