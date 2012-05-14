(Adds quote, details)
LIMA May 14 Hochschild Mining will
invest $425 million in two projects in Peru over the next two
years, its executive chairman said on Monday.
The investment will go to argentiferous projects Inmaculada
and Crespo, near the company's Arcata and Pallancata mines in
southern Peru.
"We hope to have both in production by the end of 2013 or
the beginning of 2014 with an investment of $425 million," said
Executive Chairman Eduardo Hochschild during the International
Gold Symposium in Lima.
Inmaculada will produce around 10 million ounces of silver
equivalent per year while Crespo will produce 2.3 ounces of the
precious metal, according to Hochschild Mining's Web site.
Hochschild said the company, which also runs the San Jose
mine in Argentina, maintains previous estimates for silver
output.
Hochschild Mining will likely produce 20 million ounces of
silver this year, less than last year's 22.6 million ounces.
(Reporting By Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)