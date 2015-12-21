BRIEF-Boeing says MIAT Mongolian Airlines to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon
* Announced MIAT Mongolian Airlines' decision to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon, a global aircraft leasing company
LIMA Dec 21 Peru's energy and mines minister said on Monday that copper output in the world's third biggest producer should jump 65.5 percent in 2016 to about 2.5 million tonnes after MMG Ltd's massive Las Bambas project starts operations in February.
Ongoing talks with local leaders in communities where protests against Las Bambas turned deadly in September have been positive and have not held up the $7.4 billion project, Energy and Mines Minister Rosa Maria Ortiz said. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Paul Simao)
JOHANNESBURG, April 3 Senior members of the ruling African National Congress met on Monday to discuss the political fallout from South African President Jacob Zuma's controversial sacking of his finance minister and markets showed their displeasure at the move.