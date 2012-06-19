* Shrinking proven reserves contribute to lower output
* Social conflicts threaten future production
By Omar Mariluz
LIMA, June 19 Peruvian mineral production will
likely edge down for the fourth straight year in 2012 as
reserves are depleted, demand slows abroad and social conflicts
threaten to delay fresh projects, analysts say.
The European debt crisis has also hit global metal prices
-even safe-haven gold - hurting exports and the profits of
mining firms at a time when environmental protests are
threatening future output in the world's No. 2 copper and No. 6
gold producer.
Overall mining production will likely fall around 4 percent
in 2012 and could suffer more in coming years if new mines are
not developed, said Jose Miguel Morales, head of the gold
committee at the Society of Mining, Oil and Energy in Peru.
Gold reserves readily available for production have fallen
as much as 20 percent in the last decade to 2.7 million tonnes,
though proven copper reserves have risen 30 percent to 90.8
million tonnes, according to official data.
Despite signs of lower output, Peru has only mined about
10-20 percent of its estimated mineral resources and exploration
firms say big new discoveries are possible. The government says
the mining sector, an important component of gross domestic
product, will likely grow 3.3 percent this year.
Barrick Gold, the world's top gold producer, said
recently it expects its Peru gold output to be lower this year
than in 2011. Reserves at its Pierina mine, which is expected to
cease production in 2014, are running out.
Protests from villagers and native communities who fear
mining will cause pollution or provide them with little economic
benefit have threatened $53 billion in planned investments for
new projects just as existing mines, like Pierina, face
retirement.
"Volume is declining, we expect by three or four percent
this year," said Morales, of the mining society. "It's not much,
but if new mines don't start producing we are going to have
bigger problems."
Peru's human rights office has documented around 250 social
conflicts in the Andean country, mostly over natural resource
extraction, and President Ollanta Humala pledged to solve them
through dialogue when he took office a year ago.
But one such conflict has halted construction on Newmont
Mining's $4.8 billion Conga gold and copper project,
which Humala needs to fund anti-poverty initiatives. Protesters
have challenged his government's mediation ability.
Mining firms operating in Peru also worry the Antapaccay
satellite deposit project, vital to increasing the life of
Xstrata Copper's Tintaya mine beyond 2013, could be
delayed due to recent protests in Cusco.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Amid protests, declining reserves and falling prices, mining
exports, 60 percent of Peru's total sales abroad, fell 23
percent in April to $327 million. Gold production fell 9.6
percent that month to 11,453,637 grams, its lowest in 10 years.
In April Peru posted its first trade deficit since January
2009, and the government is considering contingency measures to
protect exporters.
The fall in prices and output is also hurting mining firms,
analysts said. First-quarter profits for the 18 firms that list
on the Lima stock exchange fell 21 percent to $1.1
billion this year from a year earlier.
"I think for the remainder of the year the question will be
one not of volume, but of price," said Lali Merino, an analyst
at local brokerage Inteligo.
Global copper prices fell 2.32 percent between January and
May, and gold, which often rises in times of economic turmoil,
fell 0.6 percent. Copper and gold account for 70 percent of
Peru's mineral exports, equaling $27.36 billion in 2011.
"There has been a fall in production in previous years, but
prices were rising, now we have a double effect: prices are
falling and production is falling," said Carlos Herrera
Descalzi, a former minister of energy and mines.
(Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Terry Wade and Phil
Berlowitz)