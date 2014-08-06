(Adds production figures for first half of 2014, details on output from top miners) LIMA, Aug 6 Peru's gold and zinc output dropped 20 percent while copper edged up 2.5 percent and silver rose 6.4 percent in June from the same month a year earlier, the energy and mines ministry said on Wednesday. In the first half of 2014, Peru's copper output rose 9.4 percent while gold dropped 16.2 percent from the same period a year earlier. The Chinese mining company Chinalco, which is still ramping up production at its new Toromocho mine, produced 22,167 tonnes of copper in the first half of 2014, according to the ministry's data. The government also said that output from one of the country's largest copper mines, Antamina, has slipped on lower ore grades. Antamina's production fell 22.52 percent in June and 2.8 percent in the first half of 2014 to 188,492 tonnes, compared with the same periods in 2013. BHP Billiton and Glencore Xstrata each have 33.75 percent stakes in Antamina. Teck owns 22.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corporation 10 percent. In the first six months of 2014, Southern Copper Corp's output rose 9.4 percent and Freeport-McMoRan Inc's copper production from its Cerro Verde mine rose 1.1 percent, despite output falling 16.4 pct in June. Gold production so far this year has fallen on weak output from Newmont Mining Corp's Yanacocha mine and Barrick Gold Corp's Misquichilca deposit. Below are mineral output figures for June. METAL PRODUCTION PCT CHANGE Copper 126,228 tonnes +2.49 Gold 10,695,425 grams -20.36 Silver 323,299 kilograms +6.37 Zinc 101,963 tonnes -20.83 Lead 22,455 tonnes +0.14 (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)