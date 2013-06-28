* "Ronderos" have uneasy relationship with government
* They aim to protect lakes from Newmont's gold project
* Mining project pursued by Newmont Mining, Buenaventura
By Mitra Taj
CAJAMARCA, Peru, June 28 Forty years ago,
peasants in rural Peru banded together as "ronderos" - Spanish
for "people who make the rounds" - to curb cattle rustling.
Today, squads of these ronderos are working toward a
different aim - thwarting an American mining company's planned
$5 billion gold mining project that they contend would spoil
lakes vital to the local population high in the Andes.
Operating according to Andean customs, the squads act as a
de facto judicial system in places where public institutions are
weak and policing is scant. They have become potent political
players in remote provinces, weighing in on disputes over
natural resources and causing headaches for the central
government.
In the northern region of Cajamarca, they helped stall
U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp's proposed Conga gold
mine last year by summoning thousands of people from Andean
villages to protest. Now ronderos are making a new push to
demand that President Ollanta Humala scrap the project, which
has obtained a series of government permits and would create
thousands of jobs.
Humala has broadly backed Conga, potentially the most
expensive mine in Peruvian history, since taking office in 2011.
The dispute has rattled his government. He reshuffled his
cabinet twice after violent protests - first to crack down on
Conga opponents and then to promote dialogue after five deaths.
"The government doesn't represent us anymore," Cesar Angel,
a member of one of the squads, said last week at a rally against
the mine near Lake Perol, one of several Andean lakes that would
be displaced to mine ore. "But we're strong and will fight this
until death."
Angel stood by his horse chewing a wad of coca leaves
overlooking riot police near the lake.
The rally was the biggest since Newmont and its Peruvian
partner, Buenaventura, put construction of the mine on
hold nearly a year ago. At the time, the companies tried to
defuse tensions by starting work on a series of large reservoirs
to guarantee water supplies for local communities.
The companies plan to transfer water from the lakes to four
reservoirs that they say would end seasonal shortages and
guarantee year-round water supplies to local towns and farmers.
But many peasants who have crops and livestock near the mine
still say they fear it would dry up or pollute lakes and rivers,
despite the firms' lengthy environmental remediation plan.
Conga, which holds 6.5 million ounces of gold and 1.7
billion pounds of copper, would essentially extend the life of
the two companies' nearby Yanacocha gold mine.
'GUARDIANS OF THE LAKES'
Ronderos calling themselves "the guardians of the lakes" say
they are camping out at Lake Perol to keep Newmont from
eventually moving its water to a new reservoir - thus snarling
any attempt in the future to build the mine.
"The peasant squads used to be worried about petty crimes -
a stolen cow and things like that - but now they are defending
our land and water from multinational companies," said Milton
Sanchez, an activist who works closely with ronderos.
The project's most high-profile opponent, Cajamarca Regional
President Gregorio Santos, rose to power through the ranks of
Cajamarca's squads of ronderos and is now seen as a long-shot
candidate for the national presidency in 2016.
Santos, a member of Peru's communist Patria Roja party,
often accuses Humala of putting foreign firms ahead of local
people.
"We still see him more as a rondero than a politician," said
Roger Ponce, a provincial head of the peasant squads, referring
to Santos.
The attorney general's office said there are more than
200,000 ronderos in Cajamarca - vastly outnumbering police.
"They're one of the few organizations that really work in
this country," said Tomas Galvez, an official in the national
attorney general's office. "They blow their whistle and the
entire community gathers. They make a decision and it's
executed. The problem is their objectives are not clear."
'REAL POWER'
Speaking in May, Buenaventura Chief Executive Roque
Benavides said ronderos can complicate mining in Peru.
"You go to the top of a mountain and ask yourself: who
should I talk to - the democratically elected mayor or the head
of the peasant squad?" Benavides said. "And often it is the
peasant squad that holds the real power."
Omar Jabara, a Newmont spokesman, urged dialogue among all
sides, saying by email last week: "We respect all of the social
institutions in Cajamarca, including the Ronderos."
Ronderos have had an on-again, off-again relationship with
the national government. In the 1990s, former President Alberto
Fujimori armed many of them to help fight Maoist Shining Path
rebels. Peru's truth commission recognized their role in helping
defeat the guerrillas, but also blamed them for human rights
abuses like those committed by insurgents and the military.
Subsequent governments have encouraged them to focus on
fighting petty crime, but Peruvian law guarantees ronderos
considerable autonomy in rural areas.
This month, Peru's attorney general forged a cooperation
pact with representatives of Cajamarca's ronderos - aiming to
limit their occasional excesses by having them promise to
protect human rights, report crimes and undergo training.
Some ronderos supported the pact but key ronderos squad
leaders who are against the Conga project refused to sign it.
"The government wants to domesticate the peasant squads
because we oppose Conga," said Ydelso Hernandez, a close ally of
Santos and the head of a national group of ronderos.
The attorney general's office, which operates independently
of the national government, denied that it aims to sideline
Conga foes.
There are no statistics on crimes committed by members of
the peasant squads, but local media from the provinces often
describe their involvement in violent incidents.
"We are trying to teach them what their role is and how to
respect human rights," said Luis Alberto Pacheco, an official in
the attorney general's office who handles training.
"This is not the Middle Ages when people run around solving
their problems with torches and lynchings," he said.
Ronderos in Cajamarca say they stopped carrying guns years
ago. Punishments they mete out draw on traditional Andean
practices, ranging from push-ups to lashings with cow whips.
One of the most severe sentences is the "rondero chain" that
requires offenders to toil in fields by day and parade barefoot
through frigid villages by night, some ronderos said. It can go
on for days or weeks as people are handed off from one village
squad to another.
Referring to Mines and Energy Minister Jorge Merino, a
laughing Ponce said: "We would make Merino carry out a rondero
chain for three or four months. Humala would get six months."