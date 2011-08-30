* Miners want firms without tax agreements to pay 2-14 pct
* Companies with agreements would pay 1-7 pct profits
* Government, miners agree to royalty payments of $1 bln/year
(Adds royalty rates for miners in Chile)
LIMA, Aug 29 Peru's government and miners are
discussing the implementation of at least two different rate
scales for a new royalty payment system, sources for both parties
said on Monday.
The miners proposed that projects without tax stability
agreements pay rates between 2 and 14 percent of their operating
profits, one source said. Projects with agreements would pay
between 1 and 7 percent.
However, the government has said the rates would need
to be higher in order to bring in the amount of money it seeks,
either by expanding the tax bands or by adding a third band, a
mining source said.
"To get our curve to yield the amount desired by the state,
the rates will need to be modified, that's what's under
discussion," said one mining source, who declined to be identified
giving politically sensitive information.
Many large firms in Peru, the world's No. 2 copper producer
and No. 6 gold producer, have tax stability agreements that were
negotiated in the 1990s to shield their projects from new taxes
imposed by future governments.
Prime Minister Salomon Lerner said on Thursday that both
sides had agreed the new royalty would raise around $1 billion
annually. Securing new funds from lucrative mining firms to fund
anti-poverty initiatives was a key campaign promise from leftist
President Ollanta Humala. [ID:nN1E77O0WQ]
Financial analysts praised Thursday's announcement for being
a reasonable sum and noted the relatively short time it took
miners and the government to agree on a ballpark contribution.
Reuters reported earlier this month that miners and the
government had agreed to change the royalties payment system so
that it would be charged on operating profits rather than on
sales, similar to the system in neighboring Chile.
Companies in Peru now pay royalties of between 1 percent and
3 percent, charged on sales. They also pay a 30 percent income
tax. Minerals are some 60 percent of Peru's exports.
Miners in Chile pay royalties of 4 to 9 percent.
Xstrata XTA.L confirmed its principal projects are covered
by a tax stability agreement, though Southern Copper (SCCO.N) said
their agreements had expired. The country's top precious metals
miner Buenaventura (BVN.N) does not have a stability agreement.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer, Phil
Berlowitz)