LIMA Aug 25 Peru's government has reached an agreement with mining firms to increase their contributions to the state, which will rise to 3 billion soles (about $1 billion) a year, the country's prime minister said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Salomon Lerner did not specify the precise rate the government seeks for royalty contributions. Miners currently pay royalties of between 1 percent and 3 percent, charged on sales.

Lerner also said the government would aim for the economy to grow by at least 6 percent a year. He was presenting leftist President Ollanta Humala's government plan to Congress.

($1=2.73 Peruvian soles PEN=PE) (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Patricia Velez)