UPDATE 2-Audi searched by German police in Dieselgate swoop
* First searches at Audi since emissions scandal broke in 2015
LIMA, July 31 Peru will issue the official approval for the environmental impact study of Southern Copper Corp's stalled Tia Maria project by Monday at the latest, deputy mines minister Guillermo Shinno said on Thursday.
The permit will allow the company to start construction on the $1.4 billion project, which Southern Copper has said will produce some 120,000 tonnes of copper per year over two decades. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* First searches at Audi since emissions scandal broke in 2015
* RF Industries Ltd- "custom cabling segment is being affected by weakness in telecom industry" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)