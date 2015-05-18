LIMA May 18 Unionized workers at mines in Peru
started an indefinite strike on Monday in a bid to press the
government to strengthen labor laws, the head of the national
mine workers union said.
The work stoppages scheduled at several mines threaten to
curb mineral production in Peru, the world's third-biggest
copper, silver and tin producer and seventh-biggest gold
producer.
Workers are demanding the government repeal a law passed
last year that eases rules on firing workers, and want it to
restrict the use of contract workers by mining companies, said
Ricardo Juarez, the president of the national mining federation.
The strike also aims to halt legislation that mining unions
say reduces benefits and workplace inspections.
Some 20,000 workers are part of the national mine workers
union, Juarez said.
(Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Richard Pullin)