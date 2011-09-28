* Government secures some $1 billion per year in funding

* Rates negotiated with miners to preserve competitively

LIMA, Sept 28 Peru's leftist President Ollanta Humala signed three bills raising taxes and royalties on the lucrative mining sector into law on Wednesday, fulfilling a campaign promise.

The government plans to use the new source of funds, estimated at $1 billion per year at current metals prices, to build roads and schools to fight rural poverty. It says the taxes won't affect the vital sector's competitiveness.

"These resources will be used primarily to fund infrastructure in the poorest parts of the country as a way to bring social inclusion," said Humala, who took office in July promising to spread the benefits of rapid economic growth.

Miners will now pay royalties of between 1 percent and 12 percent of their operating profits and a a windfall profits tax of 2 percent to 8.4 percent of their net profits. They currently pay royalties of 1 percent to 3 percent of sales.

Mining companies protected by tax stability agreements signed with the government in the 1990s and do not currently pay royalties will be charged a "special contribution" of between 4 percent and 13.12 percent of their operating profits. For details see [ID:nS1E78J0WD]

Humala's team negotiated the new rates with mining firms before sending the bill to Congress earlier this month.

"I welcome this responsible attitude that shows Peru is a place where communities and businesses have a common perspective of well-being," Humala said.

Though they agreed to the rates, miners have warned that further increases could affect the sector's competitiveness in the world's No. 2 copper and silver producer. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)