BRIEF-Philip Morris International - files for potential debt shelf size not disclosed
* Philip Morris International Inc - file for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lH2Flm Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 16 Moody's Investors Service raised Peru's sovereign foreign currency credit rating on Thursday by one notch to Baa2 and maintained a positive outlook, citing less political risk and sound fiscal performance.
The decision brings Moody's rating on Peru equal to Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings, which both have the South American nation at BBB.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge has rejected Deutsche Bank AG's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it delayed foreign exchange trades to get a "last look" at how prices were moving, enabling the German bank to extract more profit at customers' expense.
* Driehaus Capital Management LLC reports a 8.64 percent passive stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kndvNt) Further company coverage: