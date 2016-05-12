LIMA May 12 Index provider MSCI Inc said on Thursday that it decided not to move Southern Copper Corp to its U.S. securities index, keeping it instead in its Peru index in a move that will likely boost the Lima bourse.

Stripping Southern Copper from MSCI's Peru Equity Universe would have left Lima's stock exchange with just two securities considered "investable" by MSCI - under the three minimum needed for the bourse to hold on to its emerging market status. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)